AVC Men's Soccer blanked the Compton Tartars 3-0 on Friday at home. It was Bryan Lima who scored the first goal with an assist from Fabian Duran in the opening minutes. Victor Jimenez then made it 2-0 with a goal assisted by David Rodriguez Tafoya minutes later. Jimenez and Lima lead the Marauders in shots on goal, while Jimenez leads in goals with three on the season.