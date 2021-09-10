Drought Conditions Continue Improvement

DES MOINES, Iowa—The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor shows improving drought conditions in Iowa. The amount of the state considered to be free of drought or abnormally dry conditions is now over 30%. Declines in coverage for abnormally dry, moderate drought and severe drought conditions have also declined. Locally, Boone County is still considered in moderate drought conditions, the northern portions of Story and Marshall Counties and points to the north have some severe drought conditions.