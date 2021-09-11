CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life is Strange: True Colors Endings Guide: All Choices and Outcomes

By Diego Perez
Cover picture for the articleAlex Chen’s story in Life is Strange: True Colors has several different endings depending on the choices you make during each episode. All five chapters have multiple decisions to make, large and small, and they all have an effect on the way things turn out for Alex and the citizens of Haven Springs. Here are all the different endings in Life is Strange: True Colors and the decisions you can make to change the story’s outcome. Obviously, there are major spoilers for Life is Strange: True Colors below.

