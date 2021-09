**This is an official release from the Tompkins County Health Department. Tompkins Weekly did not write this article.**. The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community to its recently published guidance for COVID-19 exposures and contact tracing in preK-12 school settings. The guidance is available on the TCHD website’s COVID-19 FAQ page. This guidance was made available to administrators at each school building in Tompkins County prior to the start of the school year.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO