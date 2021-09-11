‘M Means Music’ Podcast Series Kicks Off With Amy Winehouse Episode

Today we’re celebrating Amy Winehouse on what would’ve been the late legend’s 38th birthday. The English singer, who died from accidental alcohol poisoning, will go down in music history as one of the best to ever do it and as one of the most memorable voices of our time. She was known for her deeply personal take on jazz, soul, and R&B and for her effortless contralto vocals. Like many fallen stars, Amy struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and sadly, she succumbed to the disease back in 2011. Amy infamously wrote and released her song “Rehab,” in which she sang “They try to make me go to rehab, but I said ‘no, no no'” in 2006. The song, though underscored with sadness and dysfunction, was an upbeat tune that garnered Amy international recognition.

