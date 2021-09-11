‘M Means Music’ Podcast Series Kicks Off With Amy Winehouse Episode
Last October, Spotify launched a listening experience called Music + Talk that brought together music and spoken-word content. The unique format weaves full songs and spoken commentary together into one show. One of the latest projects to emerge on this new platform is M Means Music, a new series hosted by veteran UK music writer, DJ, and music consultant Daryl Easlea who has over 40 years of experience writing and talking about popular music.www.udiscovermusic.com
Comments / 0