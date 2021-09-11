CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'M Means Music' Podcast Series Kicks Off With Amy Winehouse Episode

Cover picture for the articleLast October, Spotify launched a listening experience called Music + Talk that brought together music and spoken-word content. The unique format weaves full songs and spoken commentary together​ into one show. One of the latest projects to emerge on this new platform is M Means Music, a new series hosted by veteran UK music writer, DJ, and music consultant Daryl Easlea who has over 40 years of experience writing and talking about popular music.

Global Grind

Rest In Peace: 5 Of Amy Winehouse’s Most Memorable Live Performances

Today we’re celebrating Amy Winehouse on what would’ve been the late legend’s 38th birthday. The English singer, who died from accidental alcohol poisoning, will go down in music history as one of the best to ever do it and as one of the most memorable voices of our time. She was known for her deeply personal take on jazz, soul, and R&B and for her effortless contralto vocals. Like many fallen stars, Amy struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and sadly, she succumbed to the disease back in 2011. Amy infamously wrote and released her song “Rehab,” in which she sang “They try to make me go to rehab, but I said ‘no, no no'” in 2006. The song, though underscored with sadness and dysfunction, was an upbeat tune that garnered Amy international recognition.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Amy Winehouse Songs

It’s Amy Winehouse’s birthday today (September 14). She would have been 38 years old. Sometimes it can be tough to think about the singer, though. Her story is tragic; the biopic of her life is both so compelling and yet so difficult to watch. Winehouse’s voice and songwriting are piercing. It’s like a javelin from the heavens with a radio signal programmed directly for your ventricles.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar Player

Watch a Strat-Toting Amy Winehouse Mesmerize this BBC Studio Audience

Today, we remember Amy Winehouse on her birthday. She would have been 38 years old. While she is known to have possessed one of the greatest singing voices of her generation the British star probably hasn’t received as much recognition for her guitar playing as she deserves. From an early...
MUSIC
marketresearchtelecast.com

Amy Winehouse documentaries to learn more about her life

His bulky hairstyle, his contralto tone and his diversity in the musical genres are three of the characteristics that made of Amy Winehouse a star. His way of wearing his hair gave a special touch to his strong essence, to his attitude on stage, while his talent in music was demonstrated by his vocal range and his ability to perform in a unique way in jazz, blues and soul.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Amy Winehouse To Be Honored In New Design Museum Exhibition

Amy Winehouse is set to be the subject of a new retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London. The late singer is being honored to mark the recent 10-year anniversary of her death in July 2011 at the age of 27. Amy: Beyond the Stage will open at the...
VISUAL ART
udiscovermusic.com

Watch ‘Ay-Oh’: Episode 27 Of Queen’s ‘The Greatest’ Video Series

Episode 27 of Queen’s ‘The Greatest’ video series, ‘Ay-Oh’ celebrates the evolution of Freddie Mercury as the ultimate showman. From the beginning, Freddie understood the importance of winning a crowd, and over the years became the absolute master – culminating in one of the most iconic moments in music history at Live Aid in 1985. You can watch it in full below.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson nails Amy Winehouse hit! See her 'Kellyoke' performance of 'Valerie'

Kelly Clarkson returned for the third season of her talk show this week, and on Wednesday, the singer and host (and “Voice” coach) gave her faithful fans a reminder of what they’ve been missing with yet another standout cover performance — or, in the case of her take on “Valerie,” a cover of a cover performance.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

James Blake Releases Thrilling New Single ‘Famous Last Words’

James Blake has released “Famous Last Words,” another single from his forthcoming album Friends That Break Your Heart. The single, which premiered today (September 13) on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show, follows July’s “Say What You Will” and last month’s “Life Is Not The Same.”. The songwriter and...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits And Remixes’ Set For October Release

Verve Records have announced a new collection of music from the storied musician Nina Simone. Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits and Remixes, set for release on October 29, gathers the most iconic songs recorded throughout Nina Simone’s renowned career and includes seven stellar remixes by some of the hottest, in-demand DJ’s worldwide. The first single from the set is a remix by English DJ/producer Joel Corry (Charlie XCX, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta) of the timeless classic “Feeling Good” which you can check out below.
MUSIC
The Independent

Doc and roll: Why we’re living in the golden age of music documentaries

It has to be about much more than music,” Lana Wilson, director of Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, says on what makes a successful documentary about a musician. “As I filmed and events unfolded, I realised people watching this film are not just seeing their favourite pop star; they’re not just seeing one of the best songwriters of all time in action. They’re seeing a model of how you can be a woman in this world and not be silenced.”Wilson’s film was a revealing portrait of one of the biggest A-listers in the world in a climate where access to pop...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Hear a New Dancefloor-Ready Remix of Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’

DJ and producer Joel Corry has released a new remix of Nina Simone’s rendition of “Feeling Good,” set to appear on the upcoming Simone collection, Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits and Remixes, out October 29th via Verve Records. Corry puts a decisively contemporary spin on the track, draping all the trappings of a slick pop-house groove — hand claps, rubber band bass hits, airy synths — beneath Simone’s classic vocal performance. Cory’s take on “Feeling Good” is one of seven remixes that will appear on Feeling Good. Other contributions include Hot Chip’s take on “Be My Husband,” Floorplan’s version of “I Put a Spell on You,” and Sofi Tukker’s remix of “Sinnerman.” Riton, Honne, and Rudimental also contributed remixes. Along with the remixes, Feeling Good will boast the original versions of some of Simone’s most classic tracks, including “Mississippi Goddam,” “Strange Fruit,” “I Loves You Porgy,” and “Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

TV tonight: a heartbreaking portrait of the life of Amy Winehouse

“I knew she’d be trouble,” recalls Mitch Winehouse. He’s talking about a delightful, butter-wouldn’t-melt photograph of his daughter Amy, at two, in a paddling pool. What follows is an inevitably heartbreaking but also affirming portrait of Amy Winehouse as she passed through adolescence, carefree hedonism, early fame and, eventually, addiction. As ever, the format works brilliantly, eliciting real emotion and insight as the people who knew Amy best tell her story. Phil Harrison.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Bahamas Announces EPs And Singles Of Video Performance Series

Just ahead of his Sad and Solo Tour, Afie Jurvanen, AKA Bahamas, will be releasing select highlights from his celebrated Live To Tape collaboration series in the form of digital EPs, singles, and a special vinyl edition. The first digital EP, highlighting the Nashville sessions, is titled Live To Tape,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Baptizm Unveil Debut EP, ‘Beyond The Castle Walls’

Beyond The Castle Walls is the debut release from Baptizm, the creative project of artists (and lovers!) Matilda Dods and Alex Wall. Recorded at their home studio in Sydney, Beyond The Castle Walls is a sultry, Krautrock-tinged ode to long-haul drives between Sydney and Byron Bay. “I was doing these long night drives, and I wanted this music to suit the nighttime,” explains Alex.
MUSIC
Independent Record

The Ethical Life: Listen to past episodes of podcast series

Scott Rada, Lee Enterprises social media manager, and Richard Kyte, director of the Ethics Institute at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., talk about the intersection of ethics and modern life. You can subscribe to this podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
LA CROSSE, WI
udiscovermusic.com

My Morning Jacket Share ‘Love Love Love’ From Forthcoming Self-Titled Album

My Morning Jacket have shared the first single from their self-titled ninth studio album. “Love Love Love” is available now, accompanied by a mesmerizing official music video directed by George Mays with animation by Mero. My Morning Jacket arrives via ATO Records at all DSPs and in various physical formats on Friday, October 22.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Elvis Costello Unveils First Episode Of ‘Spanish Model’ Documentary

For Elvis Costello’s latest project, Spanish Model, the ever musically curious artist released an accompanying documentary that dives into the making of the project. The first episode is out now. The first episode of the Spanish Model documentary series discusses the genesis of the idea to re-record new vocals over...
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Best Genesis Songs: 20 Prog And Pop Epics

The Genesis catalog is full of gems, singles, and deep cuts alike. In a recording career that lasted more than two decades, they covered the bases from tailor-made singles to nearly side-long tracks, from resonant love songs to elaborate flights of fantasy. This should also revive the eternal question of where to file your Genesis albums: Under prog-rock, mainstream pop, or somewhere in the middle?
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

James Blake Announces ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ UK Tour

James Blake has announced a UK and European tour in support of his forthcoming new album Friends That Break Your Heart. The tour will take in a series of dates in Glasgow, Manchester and Sheffield, as well as a gig at London’s Alexandra Palace. Tickets go on sale at 9am next Friday (September 24).
MUSIC

