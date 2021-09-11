CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden calls China's Xi about ties

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden spoke with China's Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level engagement between the two leaders' top advisers has been largely unfruitful in the early going of the Biden presidency. Biden initiated the call with Xi, the second between the...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

With Australia-UK deal, Biden again shows China is paramount priority

Forging a new three-way alliance with Britain and Australia to the anger of the French, US President Joe Biden has again made brutally clear -- his top international priority, overriding all else, will be facing China. Under the alliance christened with the acronym AUKUS, Australia will be the only country other than Britain to have access to US technology to build nuclear-powered submarines -- which could deploy in contested waters where Beijing is assertively exerting its claims. The announcement infuriated China but also France, which lost a contract to build conventional submarines for Australia that was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) at the time of signing. The French, like many Europeans, had celebrated when Biden defeated the avowedly unilateralist Donald Trump and declared that the United States would prioritize working with allies.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

China's Xi urges Afghanistan to stamp out terrorism, vows more aid

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping urged "relevant parties" in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism and promised to provide more help to the war-torn nation, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday. China shares a land border with Afghanistan, where the Taliban named a new government this month....
AFGHANISTAN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Arkansas Online

China applies for Pacific trade pact

Beijing has applied to join an 11-nation Asia-Pacific trade pact once pushed by the U.S. as a way to isolate China and solidify American dominance in the region. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted an application to the trade minister of New Zealand as a representative of the Comprehensive and Progress Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Commerce Ministry announced Thursday.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Biden's 'summer of love' with Europe hits an abrupt break-up

President Joe Biden’s summer of love with Europe appears to have come to an abrupt end. After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide U.S. foreign policy, Biden has angered and alienated numerous allies with a go-it-alone approach on several key issues, the latest being a new security initiative for the Indo-Pacific that notably excluded France and the European Union Some have compared Biden's recent actions to those of his predecessor, Donald Trump, under his “America First” doctrine, surprising for a president steeped in international affairs who ran for president vowing...
POLITICS
AFP

Mexican president urges Biden to end Cuba sanctions

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday appealed to US President Joe Biden to end sanctions against Cuba, warning the measures risked fomenting unrest. Lopez Obrador made the plea alongside his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel, who was a rare guest of honor at an Independence Day military parade in Mexico City. "Hopefully President Biden, who has sufficient political sensitivity... puts an end forever to the political grievances towards Cuba," Lopez Obrador said. The leftist leader called "respectfully" for Washington to lift the embargo against Cuba, arguing that "no state has the right to subdue another people, another country."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The White House#Xinhua News Agency#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
Washington Examiner

China forces US to get serious about decoupling

Reports indicate that last week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping was contentious. Washington has been debating for a few years about whether, or how, to decouple from Beijing. But Biden appears undecided on what exactly his China policy will be. Meanwhile, Xi appears to have made up his mind about the degree of distance he wants between the two great powers, and he’s making it happen. It’s past time for U.S. policymakers to get their act together.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Biden denies China's Xi turned down meeting offer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden denied on Tuesday a media report that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, last week turned down an offer from Biden for a face-to-face meeting. The Financial Times cited multiple people briefed on a 90-minute call between the two leaders last week as saying...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy