Dan Ford Assigned To Serve Emmet United Methodist Church

United Methodist Church in Carroll is commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks tomorrow (Saturday) for all in town to hear. Bells will toll and music will play four times throughout the morning to mark the time each airplane crashed. The first is at 8:46 a.m. in remembrance of American Airlines Flight 11, which was flown into the World Trade Center’s North Tower. Bells will toll again at 9:03 a.m. to mark United Airlines Flight 175 and its collision with the South Tower. They will ring out for the third time at 9:37 a.m. to honor the victims killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon. The final rings come at 10:03 a.m. to recognize the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, who attempted to regain control of the hijacked plane but crashed in a field near Shanksville, Penn. Sept. 11, 2001 remains the worst terrorist attack in history with 2,977 victims killed and over 25,000 injuries. Other entities in the area are encouraged to join the United Methodist Church in Carroll in marking these times.

CARROLL, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO