Rainbow Six Extraction Release Date: When is R6 Extraction Release Date?

Ubisoft has released a new world trailer for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, giving us a bit of insight into the series’ new sci-fi leanings. You’ll have to work together in your squad to take down the alien terrors lurking in the maps. You’ll be squad up in groups of three or going solo, picking one from 18 potential Rainbow Six Operators. Each has their own set of weapons and gadgets, you’ll have to balance your team as best you can for success.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO