Rainbow Six Extraction Release Date: When is R6 Extraction Release Date?
We saw more of Rainbow Six Extraction during the PlayStation Showcase 2021, with a brand-new trailer being shown exclusively in that show. With just one more week before its release, we're finally getting more and more information about Rainbow Six Extraction. However, at this point, it feels like any more new trailers just serve to increase the hype. Well, consider us hyped. We can't wait for Rainbow Six Extraction's release date to come.
