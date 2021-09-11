Parkview uses big night from quarterback Jaylon White to win ‘Bolding Bowl’

After a week’s worth of uncertainty over whether the game would even take place, The Dunham School left no doubt it was ready to play. Dunham ignited a stretch of 28 unanswered points near the end of the first half, taking the lead for good midway through the third quarter for a 28-14 victory Friday at Parkview Baptist in the season opener for both teams.

