Parkview uses big night from quarterback Jaylon White to win ‘Bolding Bowl’

By Jeff Halpern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK — Jaylon White’s legs carried the Little Rock Parkview Patriots to a 13-10 victory over the White Hall Bulldogs at War Memorial Stadium on Friday night. White, the Patriots’ senior quarterback, rushed for 277 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns as Parkview (2-0) remained undefeated. White Hall fell to 2-1 on the season in a matchup featuring brothers as head coaches: Brad Bolding at Parkview and Bobby Bolding at White Hall.

#Big Night#War Memorial Stadium#American Football#Zaire Green
