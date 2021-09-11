CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Miles Williams does it all, leads No. 6 Clackamas over Camas in Cavaliers’ on-field season debut

By JD Humburg
scorebooklive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiles Williams made a tremendous impact on offense, defense and special teams to help lift the Cavaliers (2-0) past the host Papermakers (0-2). Williams had a scoring catch and exceeded 100 yards through the air, returned a punt for a touchdown and made an interception at the end to seal the victory for the Cavaliers, who made their on-field season debut after their Week 1 game was called off on account of COVID issues with the scheduled opponent.

scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbian

Clackamas holds back Camas, 38-30

CAMAS — Nobody said the Camas Papermakers’ nonleague slate of Oregon 6A opponents would be a cakewalk. But a juggernaut of a schedule also leads to this: They’ll be better for it, players and coaches agreed, regardless of the outcomes. In this case — a 38-30 loss to the Clackamas...
CAMAS, WA
scorebooklive.com

No. 5 Clackamas gets big plays from Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Noah Pruitt, Miles Williams; Reynolds rusty in debut, ‘will be better’

Keontae Johnson-Gibson returned an interception for a touchdown, Noah Pruitt had two sacks, and the Cavaliers (3-0, 2-0 Mt. Hood Conference) handled the Raiders (0-3, 0-3) of Troutdale. The game was the first on-field competition of the season for the Raiders, who forfeited their first two contests because of COVID...
TROUTDALE, OR
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
scorebooklive.com

Chaminade-Madonna travels 600 miles and scores upset win at Buford (photos)

Chaminade-Madonna made the long trek north from Miami carrying a strong defensive reputation, and the Lions didn’t disappoint, shutting out one of the top teams in the country in the Buford Wolves. The lone touchdown of the game came from Chaminade-Madonna sophomore running back Davion Gause, who rushed for 197...
MARIETTA, GA
scorebooklive.com

Jaedyn Brown throws 8 touchdown passes to lead Miller to 62-28 win over Brownsville Hanna (photos)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Jaedyn Brown put on a show Thursday night, throwing eight touchdown passes to lead Miller to a 62-28 win over Brownsville Hanna. Brown, a sophomore, shredded the Eagles’ defense with big plays all night long. Six of his TD passes were at least 30 yards, and three were at least 60 yards. He finished 17-of-29 for 471 yards.
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#American Football#Covid
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: McCoy does it all in Titans' win over Rangers

ELIZABETHTON — Eli McCoy ran for three touchdowns, passed for a fourth and intercepted a pass for Twin Springs, which stormed from way behind to beat Unaka 28-24 in a high school football game Friday night at Goddard Field. The Titans (2-1) were reeling after Landon Ramsey found brother Devin...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
NJ.com

Football: Martone, Lis lead Ramsey to season-opening win over Westwood

Senior Justin Martone and junior Joey Lis each had two rushing touchdowns to power Ramsey to a 35-20 season-opening win over Westwood in Washington Township. Westwood opened up the scoring with a 30-yard fumble return by Robbie Carcich early in the first quarter before Lis embarked on a three-yard touchdown run for Ramsey with about three minutes left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7.
WESTWOOD, NJ
chatsports.com

Kent State’s late field goal attempts lead to all-time bad beat

The odds were stacked against the Kent State Golden Flashes in their 2021 opener. Entering with seven wins in their last eight contests, Kent State traveled to College Station in hopes of upsetting the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies. Vegas set the line at Kent State (+29.5), giving the Golden Flashes leeway of four touchdowns to cover.
COLLEGE SPORTS
walsh.edu

Leppelmeier Wins 5K Title, Cavaliers Finish 2nd in Season Opener

NORTON, Ohio - The #10 ranked Walsh Cavaliers women's cross country kicked off the 2021 season at the Tommy Evans Invitational at Silver Creek Park on Saturday (Sept. 4) afternoon. The Cavaliers finished second of five teams with 47 points, ending up just behind Akron (39 points). Walsh had two...
NORTH CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
scorebooklive.com

‘It was Stryder’s night tonight.’ In surprisingly sloppy game between Oregon and Washington champions, Stryder Todd-Fields’ big plays lift Central Catholic over Camas

— Stryder Todd-Fields had a feeling he’d do something special to open his senior football season with Central Catholic. So, when a lane opened on the opening kickoff Friday night, Todd-Fields was ready for his moment. “You always gotta bring great energy to the first play of the game, right?”...
OREGON STATE
scorebooklive.com

Revenge tour complete! Second-ranked Mountain View takes firm control of 5A SIC destiny with come-from-behind 28-21 win over Eagle

MERIDIAN, Idaho – Trailing after three quarters against feisty underdog Eagle, second-ranked Mountain View overcame a few costly missteps to pull out a 28-21 victory in Friday night’s Southern Idaho Conference showdown. Dominic Sotomayer hauled in a pair of touchdown receptions from quarterback Dawson Wahl, including the game-winner on a...
MERIDIAN, ID
chatsports.com

Virginia Cavaliers vs. William & Mary Football: GAME THREAD

Week One is finally upon us with fans back in Scott Stadium. It’s already been a crazy Week One in the Coastal Division and we’re not looking for anything spicy from tonight. Just need the Hoos to take care of business against the fighting Mike Londons. Here are some highlights to this week’s coverage:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvillecountry.com

Virginia Opens Season With 43-0 Win Over William & Mary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as Virginia (1-0) shut out William & Mary (0-1) 43-0 at Scott Stadium on Saturday night (Sept. 4) in the season opener for both teams. Virginia amassed 545 yards of offense while limiting the Tribe to...
VIRGINIA STATE
i70sports.com

Vandals get win over Cavaliers to even record at 1-1

Matthew Hagy threw for 209 yards and 3 TDs and also ran for 193 yards and 4 scores as the Vandals beat the Cavaliers, 49 to 41, on Friday night at Mark Greer Field. The Vandals trailed early—trailing at one point late in the 1st quarter 21 to 6—but then were able to grab the lead before halftime. Carlinville tied it twice in the second half but the Vandals score with 2 minutes before and the 2 point conversion were able to seal it.
FOOTBALL
gazettejournal.net

Outlaws play Cavaliers in first games of season

The Gloucester Outlaws Football and Cheer teams hosted their first games of the season this past Saturday at Ark Park against the Caroline County Cavaliers. The Gloucester 12U team defeated the Cavaliers, 26-6. Steven Byrd had two long catches and two touchdowns. Kyle Nemo had an inter-ception later in the game along with Landon Stanley getting a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. Robert Winston had one rush for 40 yards. Baum Hogge had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy