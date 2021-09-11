Miles Williams does it all, leads No. 6 Clackamas over Camas in Cavaliers’ on-field season debut
Miles Williams made a tremendous impact on offense, defense and special teams to help lift the Cavaliers (2-0) past the host Papermakers (0-2). Williams had a scoring catch and exceeded 100 yards through the air, returned a punt for a touchdown and made an interception at the end to seal the victory for the Cavaliers, who made their on-field season debut after their Week 1 game was called off on account of COVID issues with the scheduled opponent.scorebooklive.com
