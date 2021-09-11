Miles Williams does it all, leads No. 6 Clackamas over Camas in Cavaliers’ on-field season debut

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO