Brock Thomas accounts for 5 TDs for 2nd game in a row, carries Sheldon to victory over Grant
Quarterback Brock Thomas accounted for five touchdowns for the second game in a row, and the Irish of Eugene pulled away from the Generals (0-2) of Northeast Portland. Thomas ran for two touchdowns and passed to Keegan Line (63 yards), Luke Leighton (25 yards) and Zach McEwen (22 yards) for three. Grafton Robinson ran for a score, and the Irish (2-0) picked up two points with a safety.scorebooklive.com
