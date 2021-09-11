CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Thomas accounts for 5 TDs for 2nd game in a row, carries Sheldon to victory over Grant

By JD Humburg
scorebooklive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Brock Thomas accounted for five touchdowns for the second game in a row, and the Irish of Eugene pulled away from the Generals (0-2) of Northeast Portland. Thomas ran for two touchdowns and passed to Keegan Line (63 yards), Luke Leighton (25 yards) and Zach McEwen (22 yards) for three. Grafton Robinson ran for a score, and the Irish (2-0) picked up two points with a safety.

