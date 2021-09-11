CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Obituary: Carl Melson

Courier News
 7 days ago

Carl Eugene Melson, age 85, of Ozone, passed away Saturday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Ozone. Open visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday and graveside service is Monday at 10 a.m., both at Russell Cemetery. Online guestbook and condolences available at www.roller funeralhomes.com/clarksville.

