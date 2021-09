Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Friday that FEMA approved a major disaster declaration in Nassau County for residents needing assistance recovering from Ida. "I fought hard to ensure Nassau was included in FEMA's disaster declaration because too many families in our County continue to suffer," Curran said in a statement. "I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her extraordinary efforts and leadership during this time, along with all our partners on the state and federal level. I urge anyone in Nassau who was affected by the remnants of Ida to visit FEMA'S website and begin the application process as soon as possible."

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO