Three killed after gas explosion destroys residential building in Russia

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 7 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Three people died, including an 11-year-old girl, after a gas explosion caused a two-storey apartment building to partially collapse in a Russian village early on Saturday, head of the Lipetsk region Igor Artamonov said. Video footage showed major structural damage to the building in Solidarnost, a village...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

