Public Safety

Twenty years after the attack on the Twin Towers, an Argentine woman remembers how the planes hit the World Trade Center

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Erica Costalonga it is hard for him to remember. Twenty years after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, he feels the same sweat on his hands again. His heart beats faster and his memory returns to him images, sounds and especially silences of that day when two planes hit the Twin Towers in New York. “I no longer thought about the attacks. But now that I recounted what happened that day I felt that same sensation again, that sweat on my hands and a little tachycardia, “he told TN.com.ar.

