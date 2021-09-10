Editor's notebook: Two things you can’t buy

When you purchase a house, getting the right insurance is key, so take your time and do extensive research. This will help you become informed about exactly what you will need to protect your home. Go online for data and information. Then contact your agent. And do shop around. Experts recommend getting estimates from at least three different insurance companies, so you will have a basis of comparison, before you decide. If you still have questions, contact the Insurance Information Institute: www.iii.org.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO