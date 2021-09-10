Editor's notebook: Two things you can’t buy
This massive industry serving this mostly happy game features myriad job titles and descriptions. Consider the possible titles within one agronomy department. Director, superintendent, assistant superintendent, equipment technician, irrigation technician, spray technician, assistant-in-training, horticulturist, crew lead, equipment operator, intern, seasonal employee. Yes, we know we’re probably missing a few. And we know that’s just one department at many facilities.www.golfcourseindustry.com
