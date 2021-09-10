CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Editor's notebook: Two things you can’t buy

By Guy Cipriano
golfcourseindustry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis massive industry serving this mostly happy game features myriad job titles and descriptions. Consider the possible titles within one agronomy department. Director, superintendent, assistant superintendent, equipment technician, irrigation technician, spray technician, assistant-in-training, horticulturist, crew lead, equipment operator, intern, seasonal employee. Yes, we know we’re probably missing a few. And we know that’s just one department at many facilities.

www.golfcourseindustry.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Notebook#Rutgers University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
money.com

Companies Are So Desperate to Fill Jobs They're Getting Rid of Drug Tests

The global labor shortage has made work perks all but essential for companies scrambling to fill open roles. But in addition to promises of higher wages, flexible schedules and free college tuition for workers, one hurdle to getting a job is disappearing. In a survey out Tuesday from staffing firm...
HEALTH
Inc.com

These Are the Best Companies for Remote Workers--and Why

As companies compete for talent in the new era of remote work, flexible schedules are table stakes. That's according to a global ranking of the best workplaces for remote workers released this week by Quartz and research firm Best Companies Group. The ranking is divided into three lists: large companies...
BUSINESS
Antelope Valley Press

Things you should remember when buying insurance

When you purchase a house, getting the right insurance is key, so take your time and do extensive research. This will help you become informed about exactly what you will need to protect your home. Go online for data and information. Then contact your agent. And do shop around. Experts recommend getting estimates from at least three different insurance companies, so you will have a basis of comparison, before you decide. If you still have questions, contact the Insurance Information Institute: www.iii.org.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Ladders

How to handle a problem you can’t solve

The difference between a big problem and a small problem is the amount of risk we’re exposed to. New research has uncovered an often-overlooked category of solutions to help solve difficult problems. Sometimes it’s more productive to eliminate, shrink, or delegate a problem than it is to solve it. After...
MENTAL HEALTH
cryptonews.com

When You Buy an NFT, You Don’t Completely Own It – Here’s Why

Dinusha Mendis, Professor of Intellectual Property and Innovation Law and Acting Deputy Dean (Research), Faculty of Media and Communication, Bournemouth University. NFTs or non-fungible tokens first captured the public imagination when a digital collage by an artist named Beeple sold for USD 69m at Christie’s in March 2021. Since then, there has been an explosion in the use of these units for storing digital content, which are bought and sold using online ledgers known as blockchains.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

7 Things to Know Before You Buy MOBOX

Has MOBOX caught your attention as a crypto investment? Here's what you should know before buying in. In an up-and-down crypto market, MOBOX (MBOX) has been one of the big movers lately. It hit an all-time high near the end of August, going from under $2 in price to $10.81.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy