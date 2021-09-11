Overseer Annette H.J. Ward, 79 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this life on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, VA. Annette was born on November 9, 1941 in Newark, NJ to the late Bishop Jimmie L. Jordan, Sr., and the late Dorothy Hampton. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. We ask that mask be worn to any services held. Overseer Ward leaves to cherish her memories: four sons, Victor (Dereka) of Upper Marlboro, MD, David (Tracey) of Elizabeth City, NC, Tyrone (Falecia) of Palm Bay, FL and Terrance of Smithfield, VA; two daughters, Michele and Vikki of Elizabeth City, NC; one brother Cleave Jordan (Sandra) of Edenton, NC; one sister, Jennifer Jordan of Columbus, OH; three aunts and one uncle; twenty-four grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.