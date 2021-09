SANTA CRUZ — From the beginning of the 2015 season until the current campaign, Harbor compiled a 2-51 record. In the last eight days, the Pirates are 2-0. Harbor delivered a statement win Friday evening and it was a lot louder than just its second victory of the season. Against the James Lick Comets, the Pirates lit up the sky with an explosive offense and a fierce defense in a 61-0 blowout.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO