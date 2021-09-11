CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Livestock Market Reports for Week Ending 9-10-2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the weekly livestock market reports for Alabama, Florida, and Georgia for the week ended September 10, 2021, compiled by the Livestock Market News Service for all three states. AL Livestock Market Report:. At Alabama Livestock Auctions, for the week ending September 10, 2021, receipts at 21 markets totaled...

Livestock Pandemic Assistance Signup Ends Today

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) wants to remind livestock producers interested in signing up for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) that today, September 17th, is the deadline to do so. PLIP is designed to help livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the Covid-19 pandemic due to insufficient access to processing. You can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. Eligible livestock and poultry include swine, chickens and turkeys, but pork producers are expected to be the primary recipients of the assistance.
AGRICULTURE
ADM Animal Nutrition Products Help Maintain Healthy Livestock

ADM Animal Nutrition is a leading manufacturing, nutrition and marketing business offering a wide range of leading-edge products for the animal nutrition market. Known as a global leader in amino acids, ADM also offers high-quality feed products, supplements, premixes, custom ingredient blends and specialty feed ingredients to aid in optimizing animal health and nutrition goals. And with the fall time of year approaching, ADM Ruminant Manager Chris Hagedorn wants livestock producers to know they have the supplements you’ll need to get through the winter months.
Updated Study Shows Value of Red Meat to U.S. Corn Farmers

According to a recent study by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF), U.S. beef and pork exports added 41 cents per bushel to the value of corn in 2020. That’s 11.5% of the average annual price of $3.52/bushel, and the overall value of red meat exports was $5.8 billion. This...
AGRICULTURE
Southeast Cotton Progressing, Peanut Harvest Underway

While the U.S. cotton crop is still behind last year in the pace of the crop setting bolls, USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey says overall the crop remains in good shape. In Alabama, only 27 percent of the cotton crop saw bolls opening, which compares to 52 percent last year and 56 percent is the 5-year average. As for peanut harvest, 4 percent have been dug which compares to 9 percent last year at this time.
AGRICULTURE
Cotton Defoliation: GCC/UGA Remind Producers About Timely Applications

The Georgia Cotton Commission and the University of Georgia Extension Cotton Team remind producers about the importance of being timely with their defoliation applications. Timeliness leads to increased yields and better quality, says Camp Hand, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension cotton agronomist. “We need to start thinking about defoliation, particularly,...
AGRICULTURE
Weekly Forex Market Recap: Sept. 6 – 10

The U.S. Dollar took the top spot this week among the major currencies, likely benefitting from the risk aversion environment fueled by the Delta variant’s impact on the economy. It’s also likely traders picked up some Greenbacks after the steady flow of comments from several Fed members that Tapering may be coming soon.
BUSINESS
Baker Hughes data show a second weekly climb in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 411 this week. That followed an increase of seven oil rigs last week as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 512, according to Baker Hughes. October West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, with the contract down 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $71.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Experts Advise Shopping Early As Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues Continue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays are not here yet, but some people are already starting to stock up on gifts. That’s because shortages are already starting to show up across the supply chain. Shopper Nicole Jimenez, of Harlem, browsed a toy aisle, seeing some empty shelves that could be the result of COVID-related problems with supply chain. With the holidays coming up, she wants to be safe, not sorry. “If there’s a lot of people going to order maybe the same things all at the same time, it might not get there on time. You might not have a gift for that person,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Natural-gas prices extend losses as EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 83 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended earlier declines on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 83 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 10. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 79 billion cubic feet forecast by IHS Markit. Total stocks now stand at 3.006 trillion cubic feet, down 595 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 231 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was down 17.6 cents, or 3.2%, at $5.284 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.299 shortly before the data.
TRAFFIC
Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Irrigation and Nutrient Management BMPs

A Citrus Expo presentation about best management practices (BMPs) focused on what growers should be doing now in their irrigation and nutrient management programs. The presentation noted that current BMPs were developed prior to HLB’s discovery in Florida in 2005, and that studies are underway to revise the citrus BMPs for nitrogen and phosphorus.
AGRICULTURE
Hunter Cabot

Good News - SNAP Benefits Will Increase by 25%

Good News for SNAP Recipientsphoto by Ekaterina Shakharova. The 15% temporary increase to SNAP benefits that went into effect as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act is set to expire on September 30, 2021, affecting over 40 million recipients nationwide, many of whom are unemployed.
What Farmers Need To Know About Disaster Assistance

Natural disasters can devastate family farms, wreaking havoc on infrastructure and affecting crops and livestock. An economist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) said the most significant threats come from hurricanes and their aftereffects. “The nature of their job means that farmers face inherent risks,” said Adam Rabinowitz, who...
USDA extends deadline for producers to apply for pandemic assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing additional time for livestock and poultry producers to apply for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP). Producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing may now apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals through Oct. 12, 2021, rather than the original deadline of Sept. 17, 2021. PLIP is part of USDA's Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
AGRICULTURE
Helping Home Buyers Navigate a Hot Housing Market

The combination of relentlessly increasing home prices and still historically low but likely climbing mortgage rates has created a bevy of issues for borrowers and potentially their lenders, who continue to see plenty of business as borrowers’ needs shift. The most potent trend in today’s mortgage lending market is ever-increasing...
REAL ESTATE
US unemployment claims rise after hitting pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign that the spread of the delta variant may have slightly increased layoffs. Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. That...
RETAIL

