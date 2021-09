Russian President Vladimir Putin received his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in Moscow on Monday. The visit, which has only been made public this Tuesday, is the first of the Syrian leader to his great ally, Russia, since 2018, when he traveled to Sochi, and the first in the Kremlin since 2015. At the meeting, in which he showed Once again his support for Assad, Putin charged against the presence of “foreign forces” in Syria “without the decision of the UN”, referring to the United States and Turkey, and that they are an “obstacle” to the “consolidation” of the country.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO