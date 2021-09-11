CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Clara Small Hollowell

Daily Advance
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClara Small Hollowell, 79, of 232 Hobbsville Road, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Mrs. Hollowell was born in Perquimans County on November 11, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Haywood and Lessie Small. An active member of Hobbsville Baptist Church, she had served the church in various capacities through the years having worked with Vacation Bible School, the youth group, and the Baptist Young Women. Other community involvement included having served on the Chowan Academy School Board while her son was a student. Employed for many years with Supak Company in Elizabeth City, she later raised hogs with her husband on the family farm in Hobbsville. Surviving, her husband of 59 years, Ralph Lee Hollowell Sr.; their son, Ralph Lee Hollowell Jr. and his wife, Lisa Stevenson Hollowell; two grandsons, Joshua Lee Hollowell and Jacob Reece Hollowell, all of Hertford. Also surviving is her brother, Carlton Haywood Small and his friend, Amanda Smithson, of Elizabeth City. In accordance with her wishes no funeral service will be held. Friends and family are invited to visit Lee and family on Saturday, September 11 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the residence. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hobbsville Baptist Church, in care of Jean Hobbs, P.O. Box 15, Hobbsville, NC 27946. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perquimans County, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituaries
City
Hertford, NC
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Hobbsville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clara Small Hollowell#Hobbsville Baptist Church#Vacation Bible School#The Baptist Young Women#Supak Company#P O Box 15
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy