CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poplar Branch, NC

Elwood Thomas Lupton

Daily Advance
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElwood Thomas Lupton, age 91 of Poplar Branch, NC died Friday, September 10, 2021 at his residence. A native of Currituck County, he was born September 5, 1930 to the late Edward Jackson Lupton and Opal Lewis Lupton and was the husband of the late Annie Jo Deaton Lupton. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard and later worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a crane operator. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and neighbors. E. T. is survived by a son, Jerry T. Lupton and wife Joyce of Poplar Branch; a daughter, Jacqueline L. Noel of Virginia Beach, VA; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Laurel Memorial Gardens, Poplar Branch, NC officiated by the Rev. Davin Phillips. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City is assisting the family of Mr. Lupton. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituaries
City
Poplar Branch, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy