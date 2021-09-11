Elwood Thomas Lupton, age 91 of Poplar Branch, NC died Friday, September 10, 2021 at his residence. A native of Currituck County, he was born September 5, 1930 to the late Edward Jackson Lupton and Opal Lewis Lupton and was the husband of the late Annie Jo Deaton Lupton. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard and later worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a crane operator. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and neighbors. E. T. is survived by a son, Jerry T. Lupton and wife Joyce of Poplar Branch; a daughter, Jacqueline L. Noel of Virginia Beach, VA; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Laurel Memorial Gardens, Poplar Branch, NC officiated by the Rev. Davin Phillips. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City is assisting the family of Mr. Lupton. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.