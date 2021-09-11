Born May 1st, 1951, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, the clock started on the life of Helen Arlene Jones. She was the fifth of seven children born to the late Johnnie F. Jones, Sr. and the late Gladys M. Jones. Being the only girl and with losing her mother at a young age, she quickly learned what it meant to be a strong, and independent woman. At the age of 14 she became and remained a devout member of the Catholic faith. As the hands of time propelled her forward, life would see her give birth to and become mother of Jeffrey Devon Jones (Ashley) and Sara DeAnn Lerma Jones (Yvette). Her two children would provide her with six grandchildren. The youngest being born May 25th, 2021and honoring her legacy with the name Olivia Helena Lerma Jones. Ms. Jones would spend 20+ years working for the State of Florida’s Department of Labor and Economic Development, with her retiring from the Workforce Florida unit in 2012. As the clock struck midnight on August 22nd our mother, sister, grandma and aunt passed away to be with those who have gone on before her. In addition to her children and grandchildren she is survived by six brothers, Johnnie F. Jones, Jr. (Sandra), Alexander L. Jones, Sr. (Delma), Stanford E. Jones (Ann), Raymond E. Jones, Sr. (Betty), Sherman W. Jones, Vincent M. Jones, Sr. (Montina) and a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church at 1:00 pm, in her hometown of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Inurnment will be at Doves Landing Cemetery following the service. Due to Covid restrictions seating will be limited. CDC and State of North Carolina guidelines will be followed. Streaming information will be provided from www.mitchellcares.com. Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.