CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Three killed after gas explosion destroys residential building in Russia

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 7 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Three people died, including an 11-year-old girl, after a gas explosion caused a two-storey apartment building to partially collapse in a Russian village early on Saturday, head of the Lipetsk region Igor Artamonov said. Video footage showed major structural damage to the building in Solidarnost, a village...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta, causing the three-story complex to partially collapse and leaving four people with minor injuries. The cause of the explosion was unknown, but authorities say a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odor of gas shortly before the midday blast. Four people sustained minor injuries. Rescuers haven’t been able to enter the most heavily damaged apartments due to instability of the overall structure. The building and several others nearby were evacuated. Residents were told that Monday was the earliest they could return to their homes.
ATLANTA, IN
Times Daily

Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2

MOSCOW (AP) — A gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and injured at least five others, law enforcement officials said. Russian media said more people may be under the rubble. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
ACCIDENTS
nbcboston.com

2 Gas Leaks Found Simultaneously in Maynard After Deadly Explosion, Fire

Two days after a deadly gas-related explosion and fire at a home in Maynard, Massachusetts, two leaks were reported in the town, fire officials said Saturday. Neither of the Saturday morning leaks are believed to have posed a risk to the public, Maynard fire Chief Anthony Stowers said in a news release.
MAYNARD, MA
sandiegouniontribune.com

2 firefighters killed, 4 injured in Czech gas explosion

PRAGUE — Two firefighters were killed in a gas explosion that leveled a family house in southeast Czech Republic, officials said on Wednesday. The head of the regional government, Radim Holis, also said two other firefighters were injured. The regional rescue service said a total of four people were injured in the explosion that occurred in the town of Korycany shortly after noon.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Gas Explosion#Infrastructure#Moscow#Accident#Reuters#Russian#Tass#Investigative Committee
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS
The Independent

In Russian Far East city, discontent smolders amid election

The handful of demonstrators gathering each evening in Khabarovsk are a shadow of the masses who took part in an unusually sustained wave of protests last year in the Russian Far Eastern city, but they are a chronic reminder of the political tensions that persist.The demonstrators have been demanding the release of the region’s popular former governor, Sergei Furgal, who was arrested last year on charges of being involved in killings.Now, his Kremlin-appointed replacement, Mikhail Degtyaryov, is on the ballot for governor in the three days of regional voting that concludes Sunday. The regional election is taking place at...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
The Independent

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel.French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi overnight. According to Macron's office, al-Sahrawi personally ordered the killing of six French aid workers and their Nigerien colleagues last year, and his group was behind a 2017 attack that killed U.S. and Niger military personnel.He was killed in a strike by France’s Barkhane military operation “a few weeks...
POLITICS
AFP

Three killed, dozens injured as shallow quake hits China's Sichuan

Three people were killed and dozens injured when a shallow earthquake struck southwestern China on Thursday, triggering the second-highest level of emergency response by rescuers in Sichuan province. Thursday's quake comes months after a series of strong earthquakes shook sparsely populated areas in northwest and southwest China in May, killing at least two people and injuring dozens. bur-tjx/apj
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

China earthquake: Two dead and dozens of homes flattened after 6.0-magnitude tremor

At least two people were killed and dozens were injured after an earthquake struck southwest China’s Sichuan province early on Thursday, according to state media reports.The earthquake’s magnitude was recorded at 6.0, the report added. The tremors were reported at 4.33 am on Thursday morning in Luxian county at a depth of 10km (6 miles), Xinhua news agency reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was located about 200km (120 miles) southeast of Chengdu, the provincial capital.Preliminary reports showed 60 people have been injured, out of which 3 are seriously injured and at least 35 houses have crumbled in the affected...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

'No way out' for Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

There is "no way out" for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over a year after disputed elections, the exiled opposition leader said on Friday, urging France to use its ties with Russia to increase pressure on the authoritarian leader. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who along with much of the international community believes she was the true winner of last summer's polls, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that world powers and the Belarusian people had to keep pressing the regime for free and fair elections. She expressed satisfaction with her visit to France this week that ends on Saturday, saying there was "no disappointment" that there had been no meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow a first meeting in Lithuania last year. Tikhanovskaya, who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other powers should act as mediators to agree new elections that she said would sweep Lukashenko from power.
POLITICS
AFP

$12m seized from ex-officials as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

Afghanistan's central bank said Wednesday that the Taliban had seized more than $12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials, as a financial crunch threatens the Islamists' rule one month after they took back power. Most government employees have yet to return to work -- and in many cases salaries had already not been paid for months -- leaving millions scrambling to make ends meet. Even those with money in the bank are struggling, as branches limit withdrawals to the equivalent of $200 a week -- with customers having to queue for hours. And while remittances have resumed from abroad, customers awaiting funds at international chains such as Western Union and MoneyGram complained Wednesday that branches they visited had run out of cash.
WORLD
The Independent

France says head of Islamic State in Sahara has been killed

France's president announced the death of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara's leader late Wednesday, calling Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi's killing “a major success” for the French military after more than eight years fighting extremists in the Sahel French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that al-Sahrawi “was neutralized by French forces” but gave no further details. It was not announced where al-Sahrawi was killed, though the Islamic State group is active along the border between Mali and Niger “The nation is thinking tonight of all its heroes who died for France in the Sahel in the Serval and Barkhane...
POLITICS
The Independent

Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast

The lead judge investigating Lebanon’s massive port explosion last year issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a former government minister who failed to appear for questioning, the state-run National News agency reported. Youssef Fenianos, the former public works minister, is one of a number of former government officials who have declined to appear before investigating judge Tarek Bitar. Bitar has charged Fenianos and three other former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of more than 200 people in the blast and over 6,000 wounded. Bitar also summoned the former and current security...
MIDDLE EAST
740thefan.com

U.S. defends Australia sub deal, says it not seeking conflict with China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Thursday defended the U.S. decision to provide Australia with advanced technology for nuclear-powered submarines, rejecting criticism from both China and France over the deal. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the agreement announced on Wednesday is not aimed at China, although the United...
MILITARY
740thefan.com

U.S. imposes sanctions on five al Qaeda operatives -Treasury website

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on five al Qaeda supporters working out of Turkey to provide financial services and travel help to the militant group, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. “These targeted sanctions highlight the United States’ unwavering commitment to sever financial support to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Dozens of climate protesters arrested as M25 is targeted for the second time in one week

Dozens of climate protesters have been arrested after blocking parts of the M25 for a second time in three days.Insulate Britain activists halted traffic on three sections of the country’s biggest motorway on Wednesday morning causing queues along the road.Three people have also been arrested on suspicion of organising the event.The protesters targeted Junctions 1a and 1b for Dartford, Kent, the main carriageway between Junction 8 at Reigate and Junction 9 at Leatherhead, Surrey, and Junction 23 for South Mimms, Hertfordshire.Insulate Britain said it was demanding “credible action” from the government to target climate change, by insulating all homes...
PROTESTS
Public Radio International PRI

Ex-US intelligence officers accused of hacking for UAE

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Court documents have revealed that three former US intelligence and military officials were working for the United Arab Emirates to carry out hacking operations on behalf of the UAE government. The US Justice Department, which released the documents on Tuesday, detailed that the defendants — Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke — have admitted providing sophisticated computer hacking technology to the UAE and agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million to resolve the charges. Prosecutors say the men were part of a clandestine unit called Project Raven that helped the UAE spy on its enemies through the use of hacking and intelligence-gathering systems in violation of US military export restrictions.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy