Trevis "Big Tray" Griffin

Our beloved son, father, brother and friend, Trevis Lemuel Griffin better known as "Big Tray" departed from this earthly life on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his residence in the Town Center section of Virginia Beach, VA. Life Celebration Services honoring the life of "Big Tray" will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC where Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks is Pastor. Rev Roger Greene will be officiating and Minister Tron Greene will deliver the words of comfort. Interment will follow in the New Sawyers Creek Church Cemetery, Camden, NC. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. We are asking that facial coverings be worn for the safety of everyone. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.