CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Trevis "Big Tray" Griffin

Daily Advance
 7 days ago

Our beloved son, father, brother and friend, Trevis Lemuel Griffin better known as "Big Tray" departed from this earthly life on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his residence in the Town Center section of Virginia Beach, VA. Life Celebration Services honoring the life of "Big Tray" will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC where Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks is Pastor. Rev Roger Greene will be officiating and Minister Tron Greene will deliver the words of comfort. Interment will follow in the New Sawyers Creek Church Cemetery, Camden, NC. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. We are asking that facial coverings be worn for the safety of everyone. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituaries
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Obituaries
City
Camden, NC
City
Comfort, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Celebration Services#Mitchell Funeral Care#Cremations
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy