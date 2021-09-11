The parents of baby Kalleigh Hope Bohren are heartbroken to announce her passing on September 5, 2021 in Virginia. She is survived by her mom and dad, Karista and Skip Bohren along with many other loving family members. A graveside funeral will be held 11am, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Hampton Cemetery in Aydlett, NC. The parents and family are urgently seeking donations toward their daughter’s burial. The donation list is now open, and donations are being accepted 24 hours a day at Gallop funeral Services, Inc. 252-216-8030. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the on-line register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com . Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.