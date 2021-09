Josh Norman can no longer be counted as one of the elite cornerbacks in the NFL, but the veteran is still trying to revive his career with a new team. Norman agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Norman can earn up to $2.5 million as part of the contract, well above the minimum.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO