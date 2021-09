Members of the royal family paid tribute to the many victims and their families on the 20th anniversary of the tragic terror attacks that shook the world in 2001. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's website Archewell.com now reads, "In memoriam. September 11, 2001" along with a list of the victims who lost their lives, while Queen Elizabeth II honored the somber day by having "The Star Spangled Banner" play during the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 11.

U.K. ・ 6 DAYS AGO