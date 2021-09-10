Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Many More in ‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer

We’d like to do a FOIA request for Don’t Look Up’s acting and wig budgets, as the sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, has way too much going on in the first trailer for its own good. (And no, we’re not just talking about the baby bangs.) Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star as a team of low-level astronomers who are tasked with warning everyone that a comet is headed directly to Earth and will, in fact, destroy the planet as a tasty snack. Layer by layer! Crust by crust! And what are we to do about it, besides pressing play on the R.E.M. classic? Well, we’re not totally sure. It’s too bad that the president (Meryl Streep), talk-show hosts (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry), and just about everyone else (Jonah Hill, for starters) don’t seem to care, while Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande are hanging out in the background. Don’t Look Up will premiere on Netflix on December 24.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO