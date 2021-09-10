CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Many More in ‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer

By Laila Abuelhawa
wctcam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t Look Up’s trailer is finally here and we are so excited for the star-studded sci-fi dramedy featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans and even musicians Ariana Grande and Scott Mescudi also star in...

wctcam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

'Don't Look Up' Trailer Only Making Me More Excited

Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, a dark comedic tale about an approaching Doomsday comet and the public's general indifference to it, will be available on Netflix on Dec. 24. It features an absolutely loaded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Timothee Chalamet and Cate Blanchett. There is no way it won't be good.
MOVIES
Vulture

Nobody Cares About Leo, Jennifer, or Fiery Comets in the Don’t Look Up Trailer

We’d like to do a FOIA request for Don’t Look Up’s acting and wig budgets, as the sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, has way too much going on in the first trailer for its own good. (And no, we’re not just talking about the baby bangs.) Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star as a team of low-level astronomers who are tasked with warning everyone that a comet is headed directly to Earth and will, in fact, destroy the planet as a tasty snack. Layer by layer! Crust by crust! And what are we to do about it, besides pressing play on the R.E.M. classic? Well, we’re not totally sure. It’s too bad that the president (Meryl Streep), talk-show hosts (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry), and just about everyone else (Jonah Hill, for starters) don’t seem to care, while Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande are hanging out in the background. Don’t Look Up will premiere on Netflix on December 24.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
Vogue Magazine

See a Red-Headed Jennifer Lawrence (and About a Dozen Other A-Listers) In the First Trailer for Don’t Look Up

What would you do if you found out that a giant comet was heading rapidly towards planet Earth? In the first trailer for Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence co-star as a pair of astronomers who discover just that—and commence having panic attacks in bathrooms/hitting the wine at lunch as a result. Their next step: heading out on a “giant media tour” to warn the rest of humanity that the collision is due to happen in six months’ time. The only difficulty is: No one else seems to care about their findings, including the president of the United States (Meryl Streep). “Do you know how many the-world-is-ending meetings we’ve had over the last two years?” she says in a distinctly Miranda Priestly tone, while her chief of staff (Jonah Hill) warns DiCaprio, “Your breathing is stressing me out.”
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

John Mulaney reveals Olivia Munn is pregnant; ‘Don’t Look Up’ trailer; more: Buzz

Olivia Munn is pregnant, her boyfriend John Mulaney confirmed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Tuesday. The comedian spoke with his fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum about his “challenging” year, including entering rehab multiple times for his addiction to drugs and alcohol, facing an intervention, and separating from his now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn,” Mulaney said. “I’m going to be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.” Mulaney first met Munn at Meyers’ wedding in 2013 and thanked her for helping him on the road to recovery: “She’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby together.” It will be the first child for both Mulaney and Munn.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Collider

Official Teaser for 'Don't Look Up' Puts Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill Back in Dark Comedy Mode

Fresh off a batch of new images, Netflix has released the first official teaser trailer for director Adam McKay's highly anticipated new film Don't Look Up. The movie is an allegory for climate change, as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Rob Morgan play a trio of scientists trying to warn the world and its leaders about an impending asteroid impact that will end life as we know it, only to meet resistance and indifference at every turn.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

What Did Jane Powell Die Of? 'Royal Wedding' Actress' Cause Of Death Revealed

The young actress in numerous MGM musicals, including "Royal Wedding" and "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," Jane Powell, passed away at 92, Thursday, September 16. The musical actress' spokesperson Susan Granger confirmed her death to Entertainment Weekly due to natural causes at her home in Wilton, Connecticut. Sources also reported...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Step Brothers#Streep#Tiff Bell Lightbox#Brooklyn Cruise Terminal#Tcl Chinese Theatre#Radio City Music Hall#The Red Sparrow#Claridge#Los Juegos Del Hambre#Sinsajo Parte 2#Columbia Pictures
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Stuns In A Pink Dress With Thigh-High Split On VMAs Red Carpet — See Pics

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has stepped out at the 2021 Video Music Awards in a baby pink dress, which featured a high slit. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, 24, looked ultra glam when she stepped out at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a pastel pink dress. The world renowned gymnast stunned in the one-strap, fitted gown, which featured a high slit. “I’m more nervous than when I’m competing,” Simone revealed on the red carpet. “I’m out of my element.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy