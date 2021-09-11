Where Entergy, Jefferson Parish failed, New Orleans kept pumping water, draining streets
For the first few, dark days after Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board was producing more electricity in the city than the electric company. That observation was made by City Council member Joe Giarrusso, who normally rides herd on the agency about the many failures at the agency’s Carrollton power plant. They have led to flooding in the streets and boil advisories for drinking water in recent years.www.nola.com
