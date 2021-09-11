CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Where Entergy, Jefferson Parish failed, New Orleans kept pumping water, draining streets

By DAVID HAMMER
NOLA.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first few, dark days after Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board was producing more electricity in the city than the electric company. That observation was made by City Council member Joe Giarrusso, who normally rides herd on the agency about the many failures at the agency’s Carrollton power plant. They have led to flooding in the streets and boil advisories for drinking water in recent years.

www.nola.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Jefferson Parish, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
Jefferson Parish, LA
Government
Jefferson Parish, LA
Business
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy#Power Systems#Electric Power#City Council#Lower 9th Ward#Pump Stations 15
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy