CLARION — Clarion University, in partnership with The Primary Health Network, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Suites on Main South, 896 Main St., Clarion. There is no cost to receive the vaccine, and the clinic is open to the public. Individuals do not need to be affiliated with Clarion University or PHN to receive the vaccine.