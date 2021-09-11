CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHH meets milestone for Monarch Robotic-assisted bronchoscopy

Courier-Express
 6 days ago

DuBOIS – The first health system in Central/Western Pennsylvania to offer Monarch robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, Penn Highlands Healthcare is excited to announce Interventional Pulmonary Specialists under the direction of Dr. Sandeep Bansal at the Lung Center, have completed their 200th procedure since introducing this service in July 2019. They are also one of the first in the country to meet this milestone.

