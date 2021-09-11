CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

PUBLIC NOTICE Weatherford Co...

Weatherford Democrat
 7 days ago

Weatherford College is accepting competitive sealed proposals #RFP-06-22 for SALE OF 34.774 ACRES OF VACANT LAND IN ALEDO, TEXAS. Property Description: 1,513,449 SF, N/S of Old Weatherford Road, East of Coder Drive, J.D. Kyle Survey, Abstract 792, Parker County, Texas 76088. Proposals will be accepted in the Purchasing Department, Weatherford College, 225 College Park Drive, I.B. Hand Building, Room 101, Weatherford, Texas 76086, until 2:00 p.m., Central Daylight Time, Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Weatherford College Conference Room of the Mince Building at approximately 2:15 p.m., Central Daylight Time. Information may be obtained from Jeanie Hobbs, Director of Purchasing, at jhobbs@wc.edu. Weatherford College reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all proposals and to waive any technicalities.

