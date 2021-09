After shopping tight end Zach Ertz for months with no success, it seems the Philadelphia Eagles have turned their attention to a potential Dallas Goedert trade. Goedert, who many viewed as the successor to Ertz at tight end in Philadelphia, is widely expected to be a go-to target for quarterback Jalen Hurts this offseason. But with the Eagles in a transition year and general manager Howie Roseman looking to acquire assets, one of the team’s more promising players could be available.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO