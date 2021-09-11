Syracuse vs Rutgers Game Day Central

Syracuse is set to renew its rivalry with Rutgers on Saturday in the home opener for the Orange. After winning at Ohio in week one 29-9, Syracuse is looking for its first 2-0 start since 2018.

Matchup: Syracuse vs Rutgers

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY

Time: 2:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 11th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV, Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox, Dana Boyle

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Rutgers -2.0, Over-under: 51 points

Here is all of our coverage of the game to get you prepared.

Live Game Thread (All Syracuse Forums)

Series History: Saturday's game will mark the 44th meeting between the two schools. The first game was more than 100 years ago back in 1914. Syracuse owns a 30-12-1 overall lead in the series. Rutgers, however, has won the last two meetings, but the last game was in 2012. Syracuse dominated the series for a long time, winning 12 straight against the Scarlet Knights from 1987-1998, and 15 of 16 from 1987 to 2002. The Orange is 15-6-1 against Rutgers at home and 11-6 in the Dome. Each of the last three meetings (2010-2012) was decided by eight points or less.