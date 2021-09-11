CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse vs Rutgers Game Day Central

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6ITi_0bsxNbwv00

Syracuse is set to renew its rivalry with Rutgers on Saturday in the home opener for the Orange. After winning at Ohio in week one 29-9, Syracuse is looking for its first 2-0 start since 2018.

Matchup: Syracuse vs Rutgers

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY

Time: 2:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 11th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV, Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox, Dana Boyle

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Rutgers -2.0, Over-under: 51 points

Here is all of our coverage of the game to get you prepared.

Live Game Thread (All Syracuse Forums)

Series History: Saturday's game will mark the 44th meeting between the two schools. The first game was more than 100 years ago back in 1914. Syracuse owns a 30-12-1 overall lead in the series. Rutgers, however, has won the last two meetings, but the last game was in 2012. Syracuse dominated the series for a long time, winning 12 straight against the Scarlet Knights from 1987-1998, and 15 of 16 from 1987 to 2002. The Orange is 15-6-1 against Rutgers at home and 11-6 in the Dome. Each of the last three meetings (2010-2012) was decided by eight points or less.

