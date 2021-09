It’s a little unfair to have to compare Notre Dame and Toledo after only one week of games, but here we are. At least at the moment, we can see the Irish have a stronger passing game, a better chance of scoring from the red zone and better discipline. The defensive numbers are uncharacteristic (we hope), so it probably is not worth getting worked up about them. If the Irish weren’t about to play a Mid-American Conference team at home, this might be more of a concern, but that’s not the case.

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO