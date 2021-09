I was watching the game against the hated New England Patriots yesterday and I thought I would log on and see what some of my fellow Dolphins fans thoughts were. I only posted two comments and read I think between 200-300 comments before I logged off to enjoy the rest of the game. I came back to see what everyone thought of our hard fought win and after reading the rest of the comments I thought we lost by the reactions. I think we have some strange views that might be a little misguided by the nonsense that the media that I think we might be able to work out and come back together as fans of the Miami Dolphins.

