Mize expected to start for the Tigers against the Rays

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays (88-53, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (67-75, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (4-3, 4.65 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (7-7, 3.51 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Tampa Bay will meet on Saturday.

The Tigers are 36-35 on their home turf. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .354.

The Rays are 43-27 on the road. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .354.

The Tigers won the last meeting 10-4. Jose Cisnero earned his fourth victory and Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Detroit. Pete Fairbanks took his sixth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman leads the Tigers with 22 home runs and is slugging .429.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 97 RBIs and is batting .232.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rays: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Matt Manning: (knee), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Shane McClanahan: (back), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (ankle), Wander Franco: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

