CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Suarez scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Houston

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (69-72, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (82-58, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (6-7, 3.62 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.22 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -241, Angels +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Los Angeles will meet on Saturday.

The Astros are 44-26 in home games in 2020. Houston has hit 180 home runs as a team this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with 28, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Angels are 32-38 in road games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .343.

The Astros won the last meeting 10-5. Framber Valdez earned his 10th victory and Alex Bregman went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Houston. Ohtani took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 143 hits and has 45 RBIs.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 152 hits and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (covid-19), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).

Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Luke Bard
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Dexter Fowler
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLB
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera changes jersey number

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”. And to that end, Cabrera will be wearing a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
chatsports.com

2021 Series Preview: Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros

Due to life pulling me in about 10 different directions I’m gonna keep this one short and sweet with just quick notes and matchups with a poll today. Have a good weekend everyone!. The Angels are not that far removed from being a popular dark horse candidate to win the...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
315K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy