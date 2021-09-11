CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Cubs

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

San Francisco Giants (91-50, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-77, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (13-5, 2.58 ERA, .99 WHIP, 192 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-10, 5.16 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +170, Giants -195; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and San Francisco will play on Saturday.

The Cubs are 39-34 in home games in 2020. The Chicago pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Kyle Hendricks leads them with a mark of 6.6.

The Giants are 46-27 on the road. San Francisco has hit 210 home runs as a team this season. Kris Bryant leads the club with 24, averaging one every 18.6 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-1. Camilo Doval earned his second victory and Brandon Belt went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Trevor Megill took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 87 hits and has 50 RBIs.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 122 hits and is batting .295.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .238 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

