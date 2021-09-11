CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Irvin expected to start as Athletics host the Rangers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Texas Rangers (51-89, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (77-64, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (3-12, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -190, Rangers +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Athletics Saturday.

The Athletics are 40-32 on their home turf. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .314, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .386.

The Rangers are 20-52 in road games. Texas has slugged .375 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .473 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 10-5. Deolis Guerra earned his fourth victory and Matt Olson went 4-for-5 with four RBIs for Oakland. Glenn Otto registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 32 home runs and has 95 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 53 extra base hits and 79 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .275 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rangers: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

