CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Akin scheduled to start for Baltimore against Toronto

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays (77-63, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-94, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8, 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (2-8, 7.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +190, Blue Jays -235; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Toronto will square off on Saturday.

The Orioles are 22-46 on their home turf. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Blue Jays are 38-33 in road games. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .603.

The Orioles won the last meeting 6-3. Conner Greene earned his first victory and Mullins went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Julian Merryweather took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 64 extra base hits and is batting .301.

Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 76 extra base hits and is slugging .548.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .282 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
CBS Boston

Chris Sale Returning To Mound For Red Sox Friday Night Vs. Orioles

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will have their ace back on the hill as the team starts its final homestand of the season. Chris Sale will toe the rubber against the Orioles on Friday night. Sale hasn’t pitched since Sept. 6, after he was placed on the COVID list on Sept. 10 after testing positive for the virus. He had to miss a minimum of 10 days under MLB protocols. Now he’s set to return to the rotation at a great time for the Red Sox, as the team is in a virtual tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Conner Greene
Person
Travis Lakins
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Blue Jays 235#The Blue Jays#Data Skrive#Sportradar
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera changes jersey number

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”. And to that end, Cabrera will be wearing a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Chicago Tribune

‘I’m trying to make something happen’: Frank Schwindel continues his torrid hitting pace for the Chicago Cubs — and opposing teams are taking notice

The “Frank the Tank” chants rang out as Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel crossed home plate and headed toward the visitors dugout at Citizens Bank Park. Approximately 70 of his friends and family attended Wednesday’s game and those seated behind the Cubs’ dugout behind the third-base line made themselves heard in the fifth inning. Schwindel, born and raised Livingston, N.J., 100 ...
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Pirates, Puerto Rican players honor Roberto Clemente on Sept. 15 with No. 21

The No. 21 will be seen on jerseys across Major League Baseball on Wednesday, the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Puerto Rican players and on-field staff had the opportunity to wear island legend Roberto Clemente's number last season, and will do so again this year. Each Sept. 15 going forward will be known as Roberto Clemente Day, the league announced on Tuesday.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
315K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy