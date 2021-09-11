Flexen expected to start for Seattle against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-96, fifth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-64, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (1-1, 3.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (11-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks head to play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Mariners are 41-29 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 175 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with 34, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks have gone 17-53 away from home. Arizona has slugged .381 this season. Josh Rojas leads the team with a mark of .433.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-4. Marco Gonzales earned his eighth victory and Tom Murphy went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Seattle. Madison Bumgarner took his 10th loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Mariners with 57 extra base hits and is slugging .451.

Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 122 hits and has 44 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 1-9, .214 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (health protocols), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.