CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Boston to visit Chicago Saturday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Boston Red Sox (80-63, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (81-60, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD White Sox: Dylan Cease (11-7, 3.87 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 197 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -190, Red Sox +160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the White Sox Saturday.

The White Sox are 47-24 in home games in 2020. Chicago has slugged .419 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .498 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Red Sox are 36-34 in road games. Boston has slugged .448 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .560 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Carlos Rodon secured his 12th victory and Abreu went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Tanner Houck took his fourth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 29 home runs and is batting .265.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 69 extra base hits and 103 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (covid-19), Nick Pivetta: (covid-19), Martin Perez: (covid-19), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), J.D. Martinez: (back), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
News-Herald

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (80-63) meet the Chicago White Sox (81-60) Saturday for the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions. Chicago...
MLB
The Associated Press

Rodon expected to start as Chicago hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (80-62, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (80-60, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (11-5, 2.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -155, Red...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Jimmy Cordero
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
Chicago Tribune

Do you know a White Sox super fan? We want to hear about it.

The Chicago Tribune would like to introduce our readers to Chicago White Sox fans who have stuck with the team in the lean years and are now celebrating the 2021 season in a special way. Submit some information here and we may contact you to follow up. Read all our White Sox coverage here. ©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
MLB
CBS Boston

Chris Sale Returning To Mound For Red Sox Friday Night Vs. Orioles

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will have their ace back on the hill as the team starts its final homestand of the season. Chris Sale will toe the rubber against the Orioles on Friday night. Sale hasn’t pitched since Sept. 6, after he was placed on the COVID list on Sept. 10 after testing positive for the virus. He had to miss a minimum of 10 days under MLB protocols. Now he’s set to return to the rotation at a great time for the Red Sox, as the team is in a virtual tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the...
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox 190#The Red Sox#The White Sox#419#Data Skrive#Sportradar
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera changes jersey number

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”. And to that end, Cabrera will be wearing a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Los Angeles to visit San Francisco Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers (85-50, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (86-49, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (15-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Giants: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +140, Dodgers -160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and...
MLB
southsideshowdown.com

Chicago White Sox: 1 player looked like a superstar vs Boston

The Chicago White Sox used their entire roster against the Boston Red Sox. They used three really good starters, their entire bullpen, and every position player in order to win two of three games. All three games were one-run contests that had the entire series feeling playoff-like. One player, however, stood out above everyone with the way he played and that is Luis Robert.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

‘I’m trying to make something happen’: Frank Schwindel continues his torrid hitting pace for the Chicago Cubs — and opposing teams are taking notice

The “Frank the Tank” chants rang out as Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel crossed home plate and headed toward the visitors dugout at Citizens Bank Park. Approximately 70 of his friends and family attended Wednesday’s game and those seated behind the Cubs’ dugout behind the third-base line made themselves heard in the fifth inning. Schwindel, born and raised Livingston, N.J., 100 ...
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Pirates, Puerto Rican players honor Roberto Clemente on Sept. 15 with No. 21

The No. 21 will be seen on jerseys across Major League Baseball on Wednesday, the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Puerto Rican players and on-field staff had the opportunity to wear island legend Roberto Clemente's number last season, and will do so again this year. Each Sept. 15 going forward will be known as Roberto Clemente Day, the league announced on Tuesday.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
315K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy