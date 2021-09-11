CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Shoppable Digital Concerts

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the temporary closure of concert halls and entertainment venues, digital concerts have become the norm and Italian sportswear brand Ellesse is introducing a shoppable live experience on TikTok. Hosted by Swedish singer Zara Larsson, the live digital concert will give fans the chance to interact with the face of the brand's Autumn/Winter 2021 campaign.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Drum

Zara Larsson to front Ellesse shoppable concert livestream on TikTok

Swedish singer Zara Larsson is to become the new face of Italian sports apparel company Ellesse during a novel shoppable concert livestreamed via TikTok. The fusion of mediums will see the sportswear brand mix the best of digital and physical worlds to promote its exclusive autumn/winter 2021 collection, with Larsson modeling the garments live on stage.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tyla

The Wanted Are Reuniting For Album And Concert

It's been a while since we blasted All Time Low out of our speakers - but now, boyband The Wanted are reuniting for a greatest hits album and a concert and we are buzzing about it. Yep, Max George, Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness and Siva Kaneswaran are finally...
MUSIC
thecatalinaislander.com

Cherry Cove Concert

Cherry Cove Yacht Club will be hosting the 9th annual cockpit concert on Sunday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Cherry Cove. The event features music by Scott Grillo and John Balesteri, as well as Dave Barrette. The event started nine years ago and has gr sown to an estimated crowd of 250 boats and approximately 800 people. Attendees are invited to bring their sing-along voices and enjoy acoustic performances of early classic rock and country western music.
MUSIC
wskg.org

Three Concerts in One Weekend

The First Presbyterian Church of Gilbertsville, NY again hosts the annual Labor Day weekend concerts by the Millenium Strings, musicians from the Magic Mountain Music Farm. We hear from the founder, Burton Kaplan, violinist Marvin Suson, and hard-working pianist Cullan Bryant. Photo credit: Magic Mountain Music Farm.
GILBERTSVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zara Larsson
Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

After years of licking our spicy fingers with abandon under the blaring Fiesta Gardens sun, the 30-year-old tradition of The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival pivots to luxuriate at South Congress' spacious, shady Far Out Lounge. With a go-to locale for pandemic-era outdoor listening to pack sauce samples from 15 commercial bottlers and other spicy fare, the Chronicle music team thought long and hard on the ideal alt-weekly-beloved, "Who have I missed hearing live?" acts for the afternoon party. A lineup of Ley Line (7:30pm), Geto Gala (6pm), Indoor Creature (5pm), and Van Mary (4pm), with a DJ set by dub maestro McPullish (3pm), results. Ley Line, local acoustic quartet, moved through languages and musical geographies in serendipitous harmony on sophomore We Saw Blue. Geto Gala united two Central Texas standouts – Bastrop rapper/singer Deezie Brown and alternative R&B local Jake Lloyd – for a nostalgic, Southern-centric February EP. Indoor Creature, local indie-pop sextet, were seen last month leading a buzzing Mohawk with jazz-influenced cuts off aquatic May LP Living in Darkness. Van Mary, emotive indie rock project of singer-songwriter Emily Whetstone, throws fuzzy, lovesick manifestos to hit you right in the gut. Tickets, $10 each, benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. – Rachel Rascoe.
AUSTIN, TX
culturemap.com

1964: The Tribute in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. 1964 focuses on the quintessential moment in history when The Beatles played before a live audience. 1964 meticulously re-creates the magic of those live Beatles’ performances with artful precision and unerring accuracy. Choosing songs from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era, 1964 astonishingly recreates an early '60s Beatles concert, with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Keiko Matsui in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Japanese born pianist, composer and producer Keiko Matsui is a citizen of the world, touring the world relentlessly bringing her music to virtually every corner of the globe. Her music transcends boundaries with a unique melting pot of musical influences that has earned her a devout international following. Matsui is freely at home in many musical genres, seamlessly borrowing from such diverse idioms as jazz, classical, rock, blues, traditional, world, and beyond.
MUSIC
bethesdamagazine.com

Summer Concerts: The Lovejoy Group

Enjoy an evening of live swing music with The Lovejoy Group. The Lovejoy Group is a versatile ensemble serving up energetic jazz with all your American song book favorites, funky blues and smooth Latin rhythms. Join us every Thursday from July 1 to September 16 for our Summer Concerts. Dancers...
GLEN ECHO, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Halls#Sportswear#Italian#Ellesse#Tiktok#Swedish
binghamtonhomepage.com

Music in the Glen Concerts Week

Rob Weinberger presents Harmony Lane Tuesday September 7 @ 6 pm and Blue Velvet Big Band Saturday September 11 @ 4 pm this coming week at Music in the Glen. Harmony Lane is a duo who perform favorite oldies from the 1950’s thru the 70’s, covering Everly Brothers, Elvis, Beatles and Beach Boys, and a whole lot more wonderful songs.
MUSIC
soundofboston.com

Concert Gallery: Japanese Breakfast

In an explosion of sound that can best be described as euphoric, Japanese Breakfast lit up the stage at Royale for two sold-out shows in a row in Boston. 2021 has been the year of dreams coming true for frontwoman Michelle Zauner, after her catapult into literary success with her memoir Crying in H Mart—but it’s been a long-fought battle for her to get here, learning to discover joy amidst unimaginable grief. The band took the audience on an emotional journey, narrated by tracks from the band’s third album Jubilee, favorites from earlier albums, and even a special feature of “Ballad 0” from BUMPER (Zauner’s quarantine project in collaboration with Crying’s Ryan Galloway), reminding us all that joy and grief are multi-dimensional.
BOSTON, MA
fashionista.com

Telfar Debuts Shoppable TV Channel, Brand New Bag Style

True to the brand's unconventional ethos, Telfar's New York Fashion Week event wasn't a runway show, but instead a press conference where it announced a new venture and innovative retail concept: a literal TV channel. According to the brand, Telfar TV encompasses two separate channels: Telfar.TV and FTV; the latter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
culturemap.com

Primus in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Primus will pay homage to prog-rock legends Rush with A Tribute to Kings, a cross-country tour that will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush's classic 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety, in addition to their own music.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Outdoor Concerts - The Puppy

Outdoor concerts can be delightful, especially when the music and the natural surroundings make a perfect mix. Then again, when you’re playing outdoors, things sometimes happen that wouldn’t ever happen in the concert hall—and I’m not just talking about thunderstorms. I’m thinking of a concert I played many years ago at a festival in France. The setting was beautiful—we were in a valley in the Alps—and the music was Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet. What could be better? The performance received an unexpected interruption, however, when a Labrador retriever puppy decided to run up on stage and say hello to all the musicians, wiggling his cute little hind quarters at the audience the whole time. Not perhaps, what Schubert had in mind, but everybody laughed, and it certainly made the concert unforgettable. Well, not everybody laughed, actually. The puppy made his entrance in the middle of a cello solo. Our cellist was a terribly serious chap, as I recall, and he was not amused.
PETS
Woodlands Online& LLC

Fall Concert Series

Join us every Thursday from September 9th - October 28th for our Fall Concert Series in the park! Grab your family, friends and blankets and join us in the park!. September 9 British invasion and Beatles cover sounds from FAB 5. • September 16 A variety of Latin and contemporary...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

John Conlee in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. One of the most respected vocalists to emerge during the urban cowboy era, John Conlee was known for his superb taste in material and his distinctively melancholy voice. Conlee is known for songs like "Lady Lay Down," "Backside of Thirty," "Common Man," "I'm Only in It for the Love," "In My Eyes," and "Got My Heart Set on You."
MUSIC
365thingsinhouston.com

Juanes in Concert at House of Blues

The Colombian singer-songwriter with 20 Latin Grammy Awards to his name arrives in Downtown for two nights of Latin pop faves, including some recent songs from his 2021 release, Origen. Admission. Tickets range from $69.50 to $149.50, but you may find better, cheaper, or hard-to-get seats using the TicketNetwork online...
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Digitized Artwork TV Partnerships

Visiting one's favorite museum is an experience that quickly became impossible during the ongoing pandemic, so Samsung has announced a new art-focused partnership to help bring artwork into the home via The Frame TV. The technology brand has announced a partnership with Musée du Louvre that will see an array...
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Nacho-Celebrating Music Videos

The '7-ELEVEn Nachos' video by Froggy has been created in collaboration with the 7-Eleven convenience store brand to help commemorate the band's song that celebrates convenience store snacks. The video was sponsored by the convenience store brand in celebration of the band's original song and video, which were written and recorded earlier this year. The video sees the riot grrrl band members and fellow high schoolers Morgan, Brooke and Fiona declaring their love for the brand's snack as they traverse around their hometown of Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
MUSIC
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Concerts That Thrill And Delight

Since the 1930s, the Longmont Chorale has presented concerts that thrill and delight. This talented community chorus shares the joy of singing for fun and for performance. Members span all musical skill and experience levels, from complete beginner to advanced. The Chorale provides an open, non-auditioned community choir, enriching the lives of singers and patrons through the study, creation and performance of beautiful choral music. Help support live music! As a non-profit organization, the Longmont Chorale relies on the support of its community. Visit the website to sign up for emails announcing upcoming concerts and promotions.
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy