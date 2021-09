It’s been 20 years, but the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, still occasionally linger in my mind, sometimes so vividly it feels like an event from yesterday. My family and I now live in Connecticut, more than 90 miles away from our former home, a one-bedroom, rent-controlled apartment in downtown Manhattan located five blocks from the World Trade Center. I work now as the associate editor at Shore Publishing, a job that keeps me constantly busy but also in touch with the goings-on in the Connecticut shoreline towns.

