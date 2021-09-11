Rossana Orlandi presents Guiltless Plastic at Milan Design Week 2021
Investigator of trends and promoter of new talents, Rossana Orlandi has selected a series of objects and design ideas that are recycled or recyclable to present at Milan Design Week 2021. Titled Guiltless Plastic, the project originates from the idea that plastic is not in itself something to blame – on the contrary, according to Orlandi, plastic waste can easily be considered one of the biggest resources available with potential to be transformed, so it’s fundamental to promote the recycling and upcycling of plastic in design.www.wallpaper.com
