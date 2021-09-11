Rossana Orlandi presents Guiltless Plastic at Milan Design Week 2021

Istituto marangoni conquers milan design week 2021 with ‘design drops’. the DNA of istituto marangoni is deeply woven within the fabric of design and the city of milan; founded in the world capital of design in 1935, the school has trained industry-leading creatives in the fields of fashion and design for over 85 years. the latest generation of trained professionals – current students, alumni and the prisma project studio of graduates – drops a series of exhibitions, installations and collaborations, spanning the themes of sustainability and working with the renowned likes of nendo and alessi. this ‘design drops’ showcase coincides with supersalone, the 60th edition of salone del mobile from 5-10 september 2021, at the institute’s headquarters in the heart of the durini design district and at other hubs around the city.

