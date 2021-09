Careers in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, often contain more men than women. This may be pure coincidence or rooted from something far deeper. Kristin Hutchins, an assistant professor of chemistry at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Texas Tech, has a few theories as to why this gender gap may exist. Hutchins said the gap is easy to see in faculty directories.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO