MARTINO: Make sure your hunting pack suits you

Don't miss the September 20, 2021 cut off date if you want a room for MML's Fall Conference, October 10-12, at the Turf Valley Resort. After that date, rooms will definitely go way up in cost IF there are rooms left. At $108 plus local tax, this is a throw-back rate to years ago and is the same rate for many different room types -- like suites! The Turf Valley Resort makes for a great getaway for a couple of days. Throw in a fantastic, timely educational program created especially for you, a tie-in Young Municipal Leaders day program on Sunday, good meals and great friends, and unmatched hosts from your colleagues in MML's Carroll and Frederick Chapters for a festive and fun Celebration Reception Monday night and you've got another classic MML event not to be missed.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO