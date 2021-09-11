CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, KY

Shirley A. Merritt Faught

The Owensboro Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley A. Merritt Faught, 80, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her residence while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 23, 1940, in Wichita, Texas, to the late Adam Martin and Joyce Leath. If you ever knew Shirley, she was a very kindhearted person, although sometimes she felt a little spunky and sassy. She loved spending time with her family and her dogs. Shirley also enjoyed time outside mowing her yard and working with her flowers.

www.owensborotimes.com

